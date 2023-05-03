Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons brings back the classic beat 'em up action

Modus Games is preparing a blast from the past with a new Double Dragon entry. The retro beat ‘em up series is returning with a fresh entry this summer. Coming with modernized gameplay elements and new characters, the aptly titled Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is offering cooperative side-scrolling action in a nuclear war- doomed New York City.

Alongside the standard side-scrolling, beat 'em up gameplay, the title is said to feature tag-team abilities, 13 unique characters to play as with unique upgrades, and a dynamic mission system that changes the campaign's difficulty and length depending on the paths players choose.

A press release described the game's delightfully outrageous setting like this:

"It’s the year 199X, and nuclear war has devastated New York City leaving its citizens to fight for survival as riots and crime engulf the streets. The city has been overtaken by criminal gangs who terrorize its ruins as they fight for total dominance. Unwilling to endure these conditions any longer, young Billy and Jimmy Lee take it upon themselves to drive the gangs out of their city."

When players go up against the four gangs that have taken over the city, they can choose what order to take them down. Each gang that's defeated ranks up the remaining ones, increasing their difficulty, enemy numbers, and number of missions, making multiple playthroughs more viable. Keep in mind that while only local two-player co-op will be available at launch, online co-op is coming in a post-launch update.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch sometime this summer.