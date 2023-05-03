Starship Troopers: Extermination will kill a lot of bugs in Steam Early Access on May 17

There have been PC video games based on the classic Paul Verhoven-directed military sci-fi film Starship Troopers in the past. However, none of them have really been able to duplicate the visceral look and feel of that great adaptation of the Robert A. Heinlein novel. However, a very promising game adaptation is about to go public.

Developer Offworld Industries has announced that Starship Troopers: Extermination will launch on the PC, via Steam Early Access, in just 10 days on May 17. This will be a co-op-themed first-person shooter where 12 players, grouped in squads of four, will be dropped into maps and forced to take out hundreds of alien arachnids.

Would you like to know more? Of course, you would. Here's some info on the game and, as you will discover, it will take a lot more than just your rifle to take out these bugs:

Cooperative Gameplay - 12 players can team up in squads of four to defend your base, complete objectives, gather resources, and try to kill every Bug in sight

- 12 players can team up in squads of four to defend your base, complete objectives, gather resources, and try to kill every Bug in sight Three Playable Classes - Choose from Assault, Support, and Defense classes to best suit your playstyle and support the rest of your squad.

- Choose from Assault, Support, and Defense classes to best suit your playstyle and support the rest of your squad. Build Defenses - Construct walls, towers, ammo stations, and more using resources acquired from planetside refineries

- Construct walls, towers, ammo stations, and more using resources acquired from planetside refineries Class Progression System - Unlock new weapons, equipment, and perks for each class to become an elite warfighter of the Deep Space Vanguard

- Unlock new weapons, equipment, and perks for each class to become an elite warfighter of the Deep Space Vanguard 5 Unique Bug Types - At Early Access launch encounter Drone, Warrior, Gunner, Plasma Grenadier, and Tiger Elite enemy Bugs during planetside missions.

- At Early Access launch encounter Drone, Warrior, Gunner, Plasma Grenadier, and Tiger Elite enemy Bugs during planetside missions. Escalating Infestation Levels - Increasing Bug threat levels during missions bring bigger and more dangerous enemies to the fight

- Increasing Bug threat levels during missions bring bigger and more dangerous enemies to the fight Large-scale Battles - A massive map with five unique zones, and swarm-based combat with hundreds of enemy Bugs on screen delivers the sense of an overwhelming planetary war

- A massive map with five unique zones, and swarm-based combat with hundreds of enemy Bugs on screen delivers the sense of an overwhelming planetary war Ground War - Retake bases and refineries, destroy hives, and complete a variety of side objectives to wrest control of the map away from the Bug menace

- Retake bases and refineries, destroy hives, and complete a variety of side objectives to wrest control of the map away from the Bug menace Ping System - Communication is key! The ‘Ping’ system gives players a quick and easy way to callout points of interest, objectives, incoming enemies, and more to teammates.

Offworld Industries is the same team behind Squad, the modern-day military multiplayer shooter that launched in early access in 2015 and officially launched in 2020. It has sold over 3 million copies on Steam as of June 2022. Hopefully, all that experience will translate into this new game, because "Everybody Fights, No One Quits".