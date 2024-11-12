Ecosia and Qwant partner to develop European search index

Europe-based search engines Ecosia and Qwant are working together to build a European search index to reduce their dependence on big tech firms in the United States.

The two firms will form an entity called the European Search Perspective (EUSP) based in France next year and they'll use it for their search results and also make it available to other independent search engines and tech firms.

The two companies said that the EUSP aims to contribute to digital sovereignty in Europe to ensure "a strong, independent alternative to existing search technologies." The two companies will have a 50/50 stake in the EUSP and the joint venture will raise external capital from investors for future expansion.

Christian Kroll, CEO at Ecosia, had this to say about the EUSP:

"We’re proud to build a search index in Europe, and excited to mark the next stage of our push towards more autonomy and diversity. The amount of climate impact Ecosia can bring about will always be dependent on how good our search engine is, so developing innovative technology is essential for the planet. This huge endeavor will also require the support of regulators and governments.”

Meanwhile, Oliver Abecassis, CEO at Qwant and European Search Perspective, said:

"This is a supercharged partnership between two responsible, renowned European brands, with privacy and climate impact at their heart. Search engine technology must operate in an open market that is conducive to free competition and innovation. It’s hugely positive for Europe to have search tech developed on the continent. European Search Perspective will give a freedom of choice and of thinking for all European people.”

Currently, Ecosia, for example, is dependent on Microsoft's Bing for its search results. By building a new search index, it will give consumers more choices and could potentially be better than alternatives.