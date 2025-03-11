Firefox 136.0.1 is out with fixes for login and keyboard shortcut bugs

Mozilla is rolling out a small update for the recently released Firefox 136. As usual, a bunch of small bug-fixing updates follow the recent major release, and version 136 is no exception. This time, version 136.0.1 arrived with two fixes.

The first bug addresses a problem with a cookie size limit, which could cause all sorts of issues with keeping you logged in on websites or other page state-related problems. The second bugfix will please keyboard shortcut lovers: Version 136 apparently broke the Ctrl + L / Cmd + L shortcut (set focus to the address bar) on new browser windows. Firefox 136.0.1 fixes that.

Here is the official changelog:

Fixed an issue where a cookie size limit caused problems with website cookie management when using the CookieStore API. This could cause login and other state-related issues. (Bug 1950565)

Fixed an issue where Control/Command+L did not focus the address bar in new windows. (Bug 1947723)

You can download Firefox 136.0.1 by heading to Menu > Help > About Firefox. Alternatively, get the browser from the official website or the Microsoft Store if you use Windows 10 or Windows 11.

In case you missed it, the recently released Firefox 136 introduced quite a lot of new stuff. The browser received an updated sidebar, the long-expected vertical tabs, an improved "Clear browsing data" menu, hardware-accelerated playback of HEVC video on macOS, hardware video decoding on Linux systems with AMD graphics cards, and more. Firefox also reminded users that it does not plan to ditch Manifest V2 extensions in light of Chrome carpet-bombing all MV2 extensions in its store. The latter can be quite easily bypassed, though.