First Windows 11 24H2 hotpatch is coming soon. Microsoft shares a bunch of useful stuff

The first hotpatch for Windows 11 is coming next week alongside Patch Tuesday and such, Microsoft has announced that it has released resources for it such that IT admins and system admins have an easier time working out how the new type of update deployment will work.

For those not familiar, hotpatching is meant to keep devices secure without causing downtime or interruptions. That is because these security updates install automatically and take effect without needing a device restart.

Hotpatch works as an extension of Windows Update and requires Autopatch to create and deploy these updates to devices enrolled in the Autopatch quality update policy.

To help, Microsoft has shared technical documentation, the hotpatch calendar, and many more items for use by administrators. Microsoft writes:

Resources to get started with hotpatch updates for Windows 11, version 24H2
The first Windows 11 hotpatch update since general availability is coming to enterprises in the second week of May 2025. Here is a list of recently published resources to help you get started and make the most of this feature.
Note: A hotpatch calendar is now also incorporated into the Windows Server release information.

You can find the post here on Microsoft's Windows Health dashboard website message center.

