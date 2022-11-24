Get Audible at up to 60% off for the first 4 months in the U.S. and U.K.

Amazon has reduced the cost of an Audible membership to just £2.99 for the first 4 months that gives you access to the world's largest selection of audiobooks, as well as podcasts, exclusive originals, and more. That translates to a saving of 60% of the cost, but they are also throwing in a £20 voucher for you to spend on content. Thereafter, it will cost £7.99 per month if you don't cancel.

This deal has the following benefits:

One audiobook of your choice each month.

Keep your books: They’re yours to keep, even if you cancel.

Unlimited listening to our huge selection of Audible Original Podcasts, at no extra cost.

Exclusive member only deals on selected audiobooks.

The service is available on iPhone, Android, Windows, or on the Fire Tablet, Fire TV, or Amazon Echo and lets you swap between devices, so you can keep listening as you seamlessly swap between your Echo, tablet and, phone. Audible also supports Car mode and Narration speed – which lets you pick it up or slow it down to match your pace.

For our readers in the U.S., you can sign up for a month trial of Audible and get your first audiobook for free at audibletrial.com/neowin. You can even keep that audiobook - and any other ones you end up getting - forever if you cancel your subscription.

Or you can opt for a similar deal in which you'll save a third of the cost for the first four months, paying just $5.95 per month For Audible Premium Plus, after which it increases to $14.95 if you don't cancel. You can always combine the deals, but you'll have to hurry to squeeze in the first free month, as the reduced price deal ends on Dec 31st.

If you opt to go with Audible Plus, it will cost $7.95 per month after the first free month, you can cancel at any time and will not be obligated to subscribe.

As with other Amazon subscriptions, you can always choose to end your subscription before the billing cycle starts and the one or four month trial period ends.

As an Amazon Associate, Neowin may earn commission from qualifying purchases.