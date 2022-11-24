Star Wars: Squadrons is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

EA has partnered up with the Epic Games Store to giveaway one of its published Star Wars games, that being the 2020-released starfighter combat entry Squadrons. The latest promotion will last for a week and replaces the previous Evil Dead: The Game and Dark Deity freebies.

Developed by Motive Studios, Squadrons offers a space combat experience set in the Star Wars universe. Both a single-player campaign and competitive multiplayer is offered here, plus full VR support is included too. Iconic ships from the franchise like TIE Fighters, X-Wings, TIE Interceptors, Y-Wings, and more are presented as flyable ships with lore-authentic interiors.

Here's how the store page describes the experience:

Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience STAR WARS: Squadrons. Buckle up, feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron, and learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling STAR WARS single-player story.

Squadrons usually costs $39.99 to purchase when it's not on discount. Here are the minimum requirements for jumping in:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Ryzen 3 1300X or better/i5 6600k or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon HD 7850 or better/GeForce GTX 660 or better

Storage: 40 GB available space

Epic Games Store is offering Star Wars: Squadrons as a giveaway until next Thursday, October 1. Taking up the freebie slot next week are copies of Fort Triumph and RPG in a box.