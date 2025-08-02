Giveaway: Be in it to win this USB4 TerraMaster D1 SSD Plus enclosure

Earlier this week, we reviewed the TerraMaster D1 SSD Plus and gave it high marks. It is a palm-sized SSD enclosure that houses a single M.2 SSD with USB 4 support, and now you could be a lucky winner of a brand new one, untouched by my oversized hands that clumsily ripped the top of the box that I received in excitement and anticipation to get it open.

Yes, a brand-spankin'-new one, shipped directly to you by TerraMaster.

First, a disclosure: this giveaway is only open to residents of the United States .

Here are the full specs of it:

TerraMaster D1 SSD Plus Dimensions: 112.5 x 60.0 x 33.0 mm Weight: 246g Max Noise Level: Noiseless Compatible Disk Types: PCIe NVMe M.2 2280 SSD Raw Capacity: 8TB Reading Speed (max.)

Writing Speed (max.) 3853 MB/s (Samsung 990 Pro 4TB M.2 SSD)

3707 MB/s (Samsung 990 Pro 4TB M.2 SSD) Power Consumption: 7.5 W (Built-in Samsung 990 Pro 4TB M.2 SSD in read/write state)

5.5 W (Built-in Samsung 990 Pro 4TB M.2 SSD in hibernation) Working Temperature: 0°C ~ 40°C (32°F ~ 104°F) Storage Temperature: -20°C ~ 60°C (-5°F ~ 140°F) Relative Humidity: 5% ~ 95% RH RAIDs Supported: Single Disk Certification: CE, FCC, CCC, KC Power saving: Hibernation Ports: USB4 40Gbps Warranty: 2 Years (MSRP) Price: $109.99

The D1 SSD Plus comes in a cardboard box that, when opened, reveals the documentation envelope, a cardboard compartment for the accessories, and, when lifting off the foam cover, the D1 SSD Plus enclosure sitting in a foam cushion.

What's in the box

D1 SSD Plus

USB Type-C cable (C to C) 0.3m

Screwdriver

Quick installation guide

Limited warranty notice

Carry Bag

TerraMaster requires an email address and product details in order to access the official online user guide, but here's a link to download a PDF of the User Manual.

How to enter

Be a registered member of Neowin.net (it is free, with fewer ads) Follow @NeowinFeed on X, @neowin.net on Bluesky, or Neowin on Facebook. Share the review on X, Bluesky, or Facebook with the hashtag #neowingiveaway and comment below that you took part.

That's it!

The winner will be selected at random next weekend on Sunday, August 10 and contacted via the email address used for the Neowin member account.

If you have any questions for me about the D1 SSD Plus (no, not what my shoe size is, or what I had for dinner last night), no, questions that the review did not cover, feel free to comment on the review and I will try to answer as best as possible.

Good luck!