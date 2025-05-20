Google announces Flow, a new AI filmmaking tool for premium Gemini subscribers

At Google I/O, Google today announced a new AI filmmaking tool called Flow, powered by Google's latest AI models: Veo, Imagen, and Gemini. Flow is now available exclusively to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra plan users in the US.

Flow takes a lot of inspiration from OpenAI's Sora. Google claims that Flow can generate videos with great prompt adherence and create cinematic outputs with better physics and realism. Google is also making use of the Gemini LLM to make the prompting experience better and the Imagen model to generate custom assets.

Flow will also allow users to bring their own assets if required. Once a subject or a scene is created, the same can be used in different clips and scenes with consistency. Once the video is created, users can download the video, upscale it to 1080p, or download as GIFs.

Flow will support the following features:

Camera Controls: Master your shot with direct control over camera motion, angles and perspectives.

Scenebuilder: Seamlessly edit and extend your existing shots — revealing more of the action or transitioning to what happens next with continuous motion and consistent characters.

Asset Management: Easily manage and organize all of your ingredients and prompts.

Flow TV: Spark your creativity with an ever-growing showcase of clips, channels, and content generated with Veo. You can see the exact prompts and techniques used for clips you like, providing a practical way to learn and adapt new styles.

Google AI Pro subscribers will get 100 video generations per month along with key Flow features, whereas Google AI Ultra subscribers will get the highest usage limits and early access to Veo 3 with native audio generation (environmental sounds and character dialogue).