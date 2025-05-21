AMD debuts 9060 XT with up to 16 GB VRAM even for 1080p gaming

After leaks and much speculation, AMD today, at Computex 2025, has introduced the Radeon RX 9060 XT. The specs are in line with what the leaks had suggested, and as such, the 9060 XT GPU features 32 RDNA 4 compute units (CUs) and is promising doubled raytracing throughput compared to its predecessor, the 7600 XT.

To make this possible, each of the 32 rasterization CUs on the 9060 XT is paired up with a corresponding ray tracing hardware accelerator. The core boosts up to 3.13 GHz making it the highest in the 9000 series family so far. This boost likely will also depend on the wiggle room available from power as AMD says the 9060 XT has a TBP (total board power) that can vary between 150 and 182 watts.

If you recall, the 9070 XT also had two variants where the base model (two 8-pins) featured a lower 304 watts TBP and while the premium one (three 8-pins) boasted a higher 340 watts.

Moving on to the memory specs, the Radeon RX 9060 XT is equipped with up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory as it hopes that gamers will be able to run current and future titles at maximum settings. AMD does not specify the resolution but we are assuming it is targeting 1080p, given that the more powerful 9070 (XT) is more suited for 1440p, something we confirmed in our review.

Also from our review, we saw that 16GB is plentiful for most games at 1440p and thus the 9060 XT at 1080p should have no trouble crunching through memory-heavy graphics settings like high resolution textures.

While that is great, the 9060 XT also comes with another flavor that has 8 instead of 16 Gigs as memory buffer. The move is a repeat of what the Radeon division did with the last gen RX 7600 (8GB) and 7600 XT (16 GB), though at least the company is not using a misleading name this time since both the variants are being called 9060 XT.

RX 9060 XT MBA (Made By AMD) model mockup render

Besides gaming, AMD also mentioned the improvements to AI and ML performance on its 9060 series vs 7600 series. During the initial RDNA 4 launch, AMD claimed massive AI performance improvements, and when we tested, we did indeed see big gains on 9000 series cards over 7000 series. With the new 9060 XT, the company notes support for FP8 data types and structured sparsity with promises of up to 821 peak AI TOPS in INT4 precision.

The company has also unveiled its new AI PRO R9700 which is as capable as the 9070 XT while offering twice the VRAM. AMD suggests it destroys Nvidia's 5080 in AI/ML tasks. AMD has priced the 8GB RX 9060 $299 and the 16GB model $349.