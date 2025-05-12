Google expands Gemini in Drive to support folder interactions in 20+ new languages

Google has announced that it is significantly expanding the language support for Gemini's ability to interact with folders inside Google Drive. This is an upgrade to the feature rolled out last year that saw the launch of folders within the Gemini side panel in Drive.

Previously, the integration of Gemini into Google Drive allowed users to chat with the AI about specific files to get summaries or ask questions. Building on that foundation, Google introduced the capability for Gemini to understand and summarize the contents of entire folders. Now, this useful feature is becoming available in a wide range of new languages, bringing it to users beyond English speakers.

The capability to understand and summarize folder contents is now available in over 20 new languages, including:

Arabic

Catalan Valencian

Central Standard Swedish

Common Czech

Dutch

Finnish

French

German

Greek

Hungarian

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Malay

Mandarin

Modern Hebrew

Norwegian

Polish

Portuguese

Romanian

Russian

Spanish

Standard Danish

Thai

Turkish

Ukrainian

Vietnamese

Google notes that Gemini can only analyze and answer questions about text documents, PDFs, spreadsheets, and presentations within those folders.

If you're interested, you can access this feature by clicking a "Summarize this folder" button when a folder is selected or navigated into, right-clicking a folder and selecting "Ask Gemini," dragging and dropping a folder into the open Gemini side panel, @-mentioning a folder in the panel's text box, or clicking the Gemini icon next to a folder when searching.

This new capability is available to customers on certain Google Workspace plans, including Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, and those with the Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium add-on. Users on Google One AI Premium also have access. Those who purchased the now-retired Gemini Business or Gemini Enterprise add-ons before January 15, 2025, will also receive this feature.

Google has indicated that the rollout for this expanded language support will be gradual. For Rapid Release domains, it began on May 12, 2025, and for Scheduled Release domains, it is set to start on May 27, 2025. The rollout for both is expected to take up to 15 days to become fully visible.