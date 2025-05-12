Following GitHub, OpenAI rolls out OneDrive and SharePoint connector for ChatGPT

Last week, OpenAI announced a GitHub connector for ChatGPT that allows users to perform deep research on their source repositories. After connecting GitHub with ChatGPT, users can ask questions, and the deep research agent will read and search the repository’s source code and pull requests, generating a detailed report with citations.

Today, OpenAI announced another significant connector aimed at enterprise customers. ChatGPT can now connect to Microsoft OneDrive and SharePoint document libraries when performing deep research. This OneDrive and SharePoint integration is available in beta to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users, excluding those in the EEA, Switzerland, and the UK. OpenAI plans to bring this integration to ChatGPT Enterprise users in the future. Here's how this integration works:

When you connect Microsoft OneDrive or SharePoint to deep research, ChatGPT can access live data from your files and analyze them in real time. Simply connect, ask a question, and deep research will read, analyze, and cite relevant content from your files.

How ChatGPT users can connect to OneDrive and SharePoint:

Users can connect Microsoft OneDrive or SharePoint by selecting "deep research" in the text composer, clicking the down arrow, and choosing SharePoint. They will then be prompted to sign in, authorize the ChatGPT connector, and select the folders ChatGPT can access.

Users can also initiate the connection through ChatGPT Settings by navigating to Connected Apps, selecting Connectors, and clicking Connect next to Microsoft OneDrive (work/school).

Once connected, users can ask ChatGPT questions like “Can you show me the Q1 financial summary for North America?” or “Can you find the sales data for the month of January in Europe?”

As with any third-party app connecting to OneDrive and SharePoint, Microsoft 365 administrators must approve the ChatGPT app for their organization by granting tenant-wide admin consent.

Image Credit: Tibor Blaho