Google kills two Nest smart home devices but announces third-party alternatives

Google announced its pulling the plug on two of its smart home products in an effort to reorganize its device ecosystem. The search giant has been building a smart home platform that allows other device makers to create products that work with Google's offerings.

Nest Protect, a smoke and CO alarm, is the first device to get purged as Google is ending its production after more than a decade of existence. The Wi-Fi-supported smart alarm was launched in 2013 and received a generation update a couple of years later.

It differed from traditional smoke alarms through its ability to "detect both slow-smoldering and fast-burning fires, and use voice alerts to clearly announce the location of danger."

Resideo's First Alert Smart Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm will soon be available in the US and Canada. Google said the upcoming smart alarm will support the Google Home app and interconnect with existing Nest Protect devices installed at your home to work as a single safety system.

It will share several features with Nest Protect, such as remote silence, remote self-test, Heads-Up early warnings, voice alerts, notifications, and history. Meanwhile, Google will continue to sell the Nest Protect on the Google Store and via other retailers until supplies last. Nest Protect will continue to receive security updates and work through its expiration dates.

Google is also saying goodbye to "Next x Yale Lock" by ending its sales after supplies dry out and partnering with Yale to develop "Yale Smart Lock with Matter" for a summer launch, it said in a blog post. Nest x Yale Lock from 2018 was one of Google's early attempts at building smart locks for the home.

The old smart lock will continue to receive security updates. Google said that the Nest app's passcode management and other features will arrive on the Google Home app later this year.

Yale Smart Lock with Matter will complement the upcoming Nest doorbells' aesthetic and functionality. It will offer easy installation, multiple unlocking options, extended battery life, and integration with other Matter-certified smart home platforms.