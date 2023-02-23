Google says it has made a breakthrough in reducing quantum computing errors

Quantum computing continues to be one of the most promising ways technology could advance in the future. However, there are still a lot of hurdles to jump over before it becomes something more than an experimental tech area. This week, Google announced a new breakthrough that it says will help reduce the amount of errors that a quantum computer can make.

Quantum computers use what are called qubits. Unlike regular bits in a normal computer, which exists either as a 0 or 1, qubits can exist in both states at once. However, Google says qubits are so sensitive to outside influences that even something as small as a stray light can cause errors in calculations.

Now, Google says it has a solution. It states:

Instead of working on the physical qubits on our quantum processor one by one, we are treating a group of them as one logical qubit. As a result, a logical qubit that we made from 49 physical qubits was able to outperform one we made from 17 qubits.

This new logical qubit offers what Google calls quantum error correction in quantum computers. This should result in less errors generated compared to using individual qubits. More detailed information on how this achievement was made can be found in Google's research paper in Nature.

While this is a major step forward, quantum computing still has a long way to go before it can take over from normal supercomputers. Even Google admits that more needs to be done, from improvements in cryogenics to materials that can be used to make qubits. In other words, Google and other quantum computing companies will need to make more breakthroughs in the years ahead.