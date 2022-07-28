Google starts rolling out the new integrated Gmail view to users

Google has begun the rollout of the new integrated Gmail view for users who have turned on Chat. The new interface puts a bar down the left-hand side of your Gmail inbox to quickly access other Google services such as Chat, Spaces, and Meet.

To get the new interface, head to your Gmail settings (press See all settings from the drop-down) and then in the Chat and Meet tab, ensure Google Chat is selected as the Chat option, then press save changes. Once you’ve turned chat on, you’ll see Chat, Spaces, and Meet down the left-hand side of Gmail. To get the new interface, press the settings cog for the drop-down menu and press Try out the new Gmail view.

Immediately, you’ll notice the use of the much cleaner Material 3 interface. The new interface also leverages search chips that make it a lot easier to find the email you are looking for. To access the chips, just type a query in the search field and above the results the search chips will let you filter by sender, recipient, and more.

If you don’t like the new Gmail interface, as some inevitably won’t, Google will keep the option for you to revert to the previous version. Also, you’ll be able to go to the settings drop-down and customize which items you have in the sidebar, so you can disable the things you don’t use.