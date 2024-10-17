Google's NotebookLM drops experimental tag, launches a new paid version for businesses

After several months of its release, Google's NotebookLM tool suddenly went viral last month, thanks to its unique Audio Overviews feature. Users simply upload source material or paste website and YouTube links, and using the power of Gemini 1.5 Pro, NotebookLM becomes an expert on the information provided and can respond to your queries accordingly. Google claims that NotebookLM already has millions of users who use it to understand and engage with complex information.

Today, Google announced major changes to NotebookLM. First, Google is removing the "Experimental" label. This allows users to confidently start using NotebookLM without worrying about Google discontinuing it without notice. Second, Google has improved Audio Overviews with a pair of new features:

Guide the conversation: Now you can provide instructions before generating a "Deep Dive" Audio Overview. For example, you can focus on specific topics or adjust the expertise level to suit your audience.

Background listening: You can also listen to Audio Overviews while continuing to work within NotebookLM. Query your sources, receive citations, and explore relevant quotes without interrupting the audio.

Here's how you can guide the conversation in NotebookLM:

Open Google NotebookLM and create a new notebook. Add the relevant sources. In the NotebookLM guide, tap "Generate" for an automatic Audio Overview or "Customize" to provide instructions for the AI hosts.

Third, Google is introducing a new paid tier called NotebookLM Business with improved features targeting businesses, universities, and organizations. Google claims that over 80,000 organizations are already using NotebookLM. Interested organizations can apply for the NotebookLM Business pilot program today. Once accepted, these organizations will get early access to product features, training, and email support.

Later this year, Google will share more information about the general availability and pricing of NotebookLM Business. The introduction of NotebookLM Business caters to the growing demand for AI-powered research and analysis in various sectors.