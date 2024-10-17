When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition launch date allegedly confirmed

Neowin · with 0 comments

Galaxy Z Fold6 hero

Samsung's next foldable, originally slated to be exclusive to South Korea and China, may finally have a confirmed launch date. Multiple names for the upcoming foldable have been tossed, including Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim and Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra. However, it was later revealed that the foldable will be known as Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition, while in China, it will be called Samsung W25.

Recently, a couple of images of the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition were leaked, showcasing the device's camera module and one of its sides. The device is tipped to pack a triple camera module and has a frame with some texturing. Now, reliable tipster IceUniverse has shared the launch date of the device.

In a video shared by the tipster, we can see an invitation from Samsung for an October 21 event with the title "You're Invited," which supposedly confirms the launch date. While the video doesn't specifically mention the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition, IceUniverse claims that the invitation is for the launch event of the device.

Interestingly, the word "Unpacked" is also not mentioned anywhere in the video, which makes sense as this isn't another Unpacked event from the company. This is because the phone, as mentioned above, will be launched only in limited markets, while Unpacked events happen for global products.

As for the device, it is expected to feature minimal display crease, which is even better than other Samsung foldables, such as the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold6. However, Samsung isn't expected to reach the display crease levels of the likes of OPPO and OnePlus foldables. The phone is also tipped to come with an upgraded under-display camera, upgraded from 4MP on the regular Galaxy Z Fold6 to 5MP. The Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition is also expected to be the most durable foldable with S-Pen support.

Report a problem with article
NBA 2k25
Next Article

Xbox Free Play Days bring Dying Light, NBA 2K25, and more to Game Pass members this weekend

NotebookLM Business
Previous Article

Google's NotebookLM drops experimental tag, launches a new paid version for businesses

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment