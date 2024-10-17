The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition launch date allegedly confirmed

Samsung's next foldable, originally slated to be exclusive to South Korea and China, may finally have a confirmed launch date. Multiple names for the upcoming foldable have been tossed, including Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim and Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra. However, it was later revealed that the foldable will be known as Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition, while in China, it will be called Samsung W25.

Recently, a couple of images of the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition were leaked, showcasing the device's camera module and one of its sides. The device is tipped to pack a triple camera module and has a frame with some texturing. Now, reliable tipster IceUniverse has shared the launch date of the device.

In a video shared by the tipster, we can see an invitation from Samsung for an October 21 event with the title "You're Invited," which supposedly confirms the launch date. While the video doesn't specifically mention the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition, IceUniverse claims that the invitation is for the launch event of the device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition will be released on the 21st pic.twitter.com/YVgH6rFs42 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 17, 2024

Interestingly, the word "Unpacked" is also not mentioned anywhere in the video, which makes sense as this isn't another Unpacked event from the company. This is because the phone, as mentioned above, will be launched only in limited markets, while Unpacked events happen for global products.

As for the device, it is expected to feature minimal display crease, which is even better than other Samsung foldables, such as the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold6. However, Samsung isn't expected to reach the display crease levels of the likes of OPPO and OnePlus foldables. The phone is also tipped to come with an upgraded under-display camera, upgraded from 4MP on the regular Galaxy Z Fold6 to 5MP. The Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition is also expected to be the most durable foldable with S-Pen support.