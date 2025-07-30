Grounded 2 early access roadmap reveals upcoming mounts, Steam Deck support, and more

Obsidian just released its survival experience Grounded 2 into early access, and already, a roadmap is available for fans to see what's coming in future updates. This includes expansions to Brookhollow Park, new creatures, new mounts, new equipment, and much more. We at Neowin found Grounded 2 to be a marvelous game, even as an early access release. Check out the complete review over here.

Currently, developer Obsidian is planning three seasonal updates as well as more content drops spreading beyond 2025. Unfortunately, no specific dates were attached to the upcoming features.

In the Fall update, the studio plans to bring content focused on something called AXL. This includes a new area titled AXL's Arena and a new AXL park boss, as well as weapons, armor, and furniture, all based on this new creature. The hotpouch inventory bar is also being extended to be used while using mounts, while Japanese and Brazilian Portuguese language support is landing as well.

As for Winter highlights, Obsidian will be making sure Grounded 2 is Steam Deck Verified and making sure the title plays well on any handheld gaming PC like the ROG Ally. This update will also carry a mysterious new park expansion, ladybugs as mounts, as well as new insects like crickets, earwigs, and more.

The Summer update will include another new park part to explore, water mounts, new water-based creatures, Tier IV equipment to unlock, and the ability to build water bases. This should be hinting at a new pond for exploring as an underwater area.

The rest of the features the studio promises are simply marked as 'future plans,' so it may be a while before they appear. In this section, it mentions even more mounts, fresh creatures, new armor and weapons, even more building materials, and much more. Check out the complete roadmap over here.

Grounded 2 is now available in early access across PC (Steam and Xbox store), Xbox Series X|S, and Game Pass.