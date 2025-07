Here's how much Microsoft employees earn, from entry-level to distinguished engineers

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Working at one of the so-called Big Tech companies is a dream job for many. It offers unique perks, from building apps and services used by millions worldwide to contributing to technologies that shape the future. At the same time, Big Tech employees often enjoy salaries and benefits that professionals at other firms can only aspire to.

While this sweet dream has turned into a nightmare for many tech employees in recent years due to widespread layoffs, Big Tech workers still enjoy significantly higher salaries compared to those in other sectors.

Business Insider has obtained a pay guideline that reveals how much Microsoft actually pays its employees, offering a rare glimpse into the paychecks of workers at the Redmond-based tech giant. The document includes compensation details ranging from entry-level roles to distinguished engineers.

Microsoft uses a level system to rank employees and determine their compensation. The payment also includes a salary range, an on-hire stock award, an annual stock award, a signing bonus, and a yearly bonus.

Here’s how it works:

Levels 57 to 59: Entry-level engineers

Level 63: Senior engineers

Level 65: Principal-level engineers

Level 68: Partners

Level 70: Distinguished engineers

Level 57

"High" salary range: $95,800 to $124,600

"Main" salary range: $83,000 to $108,000

On-hire stock award: $5,000 to $13,000

Annual stock award: "By career stage"

Signing bonus: $0 to $9,000

Annual bonus: "NA"

Level 58

"Main" salary range: $94,100 to $122,300

"High" salary range: $105,900 to $137,700

On-hire stock award: $6,000 to $20,000

Annual stock award: "By career stage"

Signing bonus: $0 to $18,000

Annual bonus: 0 to 20%

Level 59

"Main" salary range: $101,400 to $152,000

"High" salary range: $109,000 to $163,600

On-hire stock award: $15,000 to $120,000

Annual stock award: $0 to $20,000

Signing bonus: $0 to $18,000

Annual bonus: 0 to 20%

Level 60

"Main" salary range: $110,200 to $165,200

"High" salary range: $120,200 to $180,400

On-hire stock award: $20,000 to $130,000

Annual stock award: $0 to $24,000

Signing bonus: $0 to $27,000

Annual bonus: 0 to 20%

Level 61

"Main" salary range: $123,200 to $184,800

"High" salary range: $131,400 to $197,000

On-hire stock award: $30,000 to $150,000

Annual stock award: $0 to $36,000

Signing bonus: $0 to $36,000

Annual bonus: 0 to 20%

Level 62

"Main" salary range: $132,600 to $199,000

"High" salary range: $143,600 to $215,400

On-hire stock award: $40,000 to $170,000

Annual stock award: $0 to $44,000

Signing bonus: $0 to $45,000

Annual bonus: 0 to 20%

Level 63

"Main" salary range: $145,000 to $218,400

"High" salary range: $158,400 to $237,600

On-hire stock award: $55,000 to $220,000

Annual stock award: $0 to $64,000

Signing bonus: $0 to $45,000

Annual bonus: 0 to 30%

Level 64

"Main" salary range: $156,500 to $234,700

"High" salary range: $172,000 to $258,000

On-hire stock award: $70,000 to $270,000

Annual stock award: $0 to $80,000

Signing bonus: $0 to $54,000

Annual bonus: 0 to 30%

Level 65

"Main" salary range: $172,800 to $259,200

"High" salary range: $188,000 to $282,000

On-hire stock award: $100,000 to $320,000

Annual stock award: $0 to $130,000

Signing bonus: $0 to $90,000

Annual bonus: 0 to 40%

Level 66

"Main" salary range: $183,200 to $274,800

"High" salary range: $202,800 to $304,200

On-hire stock award: $180,000 to $640,000

Annual stock award: $0 to $200,000

Signing bonus: $0 to $126,000

Annual bonus: 0 to 40%

Level 67

"Main" salary range: $197,800 to $296,400

"High" salary range: $220,800 to $331,200

On-hire stock award: $380,000 to $850,000

Annual stock award: $0 to $420,000

Signing bonus: $0 to $180,000

Annual bonus: 0 to 60%

Level 68

"Main" salary range: $212,800 to $319,200

"High" salary range: $236,000 to $354,000

On-hire stock award: $500,000 to $1,150,000

Annual stock award: $0 to $754,000

Signing bonus: Not listed

Annual bonus: 0 to 90%

Level 69

"Main" salary range: $225,600 to $338,400

"High" salary range: $247,000 to $370,800

On-hire stock award: $657,000 to $1.35 million

Annual stock award: $0 to $1,150,000

Signing bonus: Not listed

Annual bonus: 0 to 90%

Level 70

"Main" salary range: $252,000 to $378,000

"High" salary range: $272,000 to $408,000

On-hire stock award: $827,001 to $1.9 million

Annual stock award: $0 to $1,476,000

Signing bonus: Not listed

Annual bonus: 0 to 90%

The compensation might also differ depending on the location. For example, employees from San Francisco get a "high" pay range while employees from Microsoft's Washington headquarters have a "main" pay range.