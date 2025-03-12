Intel appoints Lip-Bu Tan as its new CEO

In early December 2024, Intel's CEO Pat Gelsinger retired from the company after spending many years in the chip business and leading Intel for the last four years. Following that, David Zinsner and Michelle Johnston Holthaus became interim co-CEOs, and now, Intel has announced its new full-time Chief Executive Officer.

Lip-Bu Tan is Intel's new CEO, effective March 18, 2025. He is a veteran of the technology and semiconductor industry with over 20 years of chipmaking and software experience. He worked as CEO of Cadence Design Systems from 2009 to 2021. In 2021, Lip-Bu Tan became a member of Intel's board of directors.

Tan holds a Bachelor of Science in physics from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, a Master of Science in nuclear engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and an MBA from the University of San Francisco. In 2022, he received the Robert N. Noyce Award, the Semiconductor Industry Association’s highest honor.

Here is what Lip-Bu Tan said about the appointment:

I am honored to join Intel as CEO. I have tremendous respect and admiration for this iconic company, and I see significant opportunities to remake our business in ways that serve our customers better and create value for our shareholders. Intel has a powerful and differentiated computing platform, a vast customer installed base and a robust manufacturing footprint that is getting stronger by the day as we rebuild our process technology roadmap. I am eager to join the company and build upon the work the entire Intel team has been doing to position our business for the future.

As for David Zinsner, he will remain executive vice president and chief financial officer at Intel, while Michelle Johnston Holthaus will remain chief executive officer of Intel products.

You can read Intel's full press release about the new CEO here.