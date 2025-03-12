Palworld is finally getting crossplay later this month across Windows, Xbox, PS5, and Mac

It was just over a year ago that Palworld stormed into the gaming world and took over all the Xbox and PC charts. The sandbox title with plenty of unique Pals to fight, tame, and put to work has been receiving a steady stream of content updates from developer Pocketpair since then, as well as ports for more platforms. However, one feature that's been a request from the community since the beginning is crossplay between all these PC and console worlds, and it's now almost here.

In a social media post, the official Palworld X account today revealed that the studio is planning to ship an update in late March that will add the much-requested feature. "Palworld's Crossplay Update coming in late March," it says. "Multiplayer across all platforms and world transfer for Pals"

Currently, the only cross-platform play that the title supports is between the Xbox Series X|S and Windows players using Microsoft Store (including PC Game Pass). This means the worlds that players create across Xbox Series X|S, Steam, PlayStation 5, and macOS are currently walled off from each other.

The update will seemingly add other features too. Responding to a fan question regarding whether there will be more content aside from just crossplay, the official Palworld social media account went on to confirm that "the update will have some little surprises in it too."

To celebrate the upcoming occasion, Palworld is currently on sale across Steam and PlayStation stores as well, cutting the standard $29.99 price by 25%. The sandbox title recently crossed the 23 million player mark, touting its success across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Considering the ongoing lawsuit with Nintendo though, it doesn’t look like a Switch version will be landing anytime soon.