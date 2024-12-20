Intel kills 64-bit only x86S designed around modern Windows and other OS

Back in May of 2023, Intel proposed a new 64-bit only "x86S" specification to streamline modern CPUs. The company wanted something to align with how most modern operating systems and apps including the likes of Windows 11 (which is 64-bit only) work. Intel reasoned that virtualization performance is currently strong enough to handle 16-bit or 32-bit scenarios.

However, after feedback and discussions with the recently formed x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group, Intel has announced that it is killing off its x86S initiative. Intel confirmed it in a statement to Tom's Hardware. Intel however did not disclose any specific reason behind it.

It says that it is committed to x86 development and improvements regardless of the death of x86S citing the recent creation of the Advisory Group. The company stated:

We remain deeply committed to the x86 architecture, as demonstrated by the creation of the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group in collaboration with AMD and other industry leaders. This initiative reinforces our dedication to securing a strong future for x86, building on decades of software compatibility. While we have pivoted away from the x86S initiative, our focus remains on driving innovation and collaboration within the x86 ecosystem.

For those who may not have followed, the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group was created earlier this year in October "to shape the future of x86 and foster developer innovation through a more unified set of instructions and architectural interfaces". The consortium consists of Intel, AMD, as well as Microsoft, Google, HPE, Red Hat, and more.

Linus Torvalds is one of the luminaries of the group and interestingly, a few days back, he expressed concern, or rather annoyance, about the various x86-64 architecture levels which may be complicating things further rather than helping.

Source: Tom's Hardware