Microsoft shares yearly Edge stats, including 7 trillion megabytes of saved RAM

Following the launch of Xbox Year in Review for gamers, Microsoft posted detailed stats about its browser, Microsoft Edge. While the report is not user-specific, it reveals interesting facts about browser usage in 2024, such as 7 trillion megabytes of saved memory thanks to the Sleeping Tabs feature and more.

Copilot is Microsoft's main gig these days, so the company opened with AI-powered chats. In 2024, Edge users engaged in over 10 billion conversations with Copilot using the browser. Bing, Microsoft's search engine that started Copilot as "Bing Chat" and the default search engine in Edge, reached 140 million daily active users. Also, users read over 800 million articles on MSN, which recently received a new logo.

Moving from services to features, we have Edge's built-in translator processing 38 trillion characters, 48 million messages and files transferred across devices with Drop (a very handy feature that lets you send something files and notes between your PCs and mobile devices), and $400 yearly savings per user with the built-in shopping assistant feature.

Finally, Microsoft revealed how performance-focused features improved the browsing experience for users:

Sleeping Tabs saved over 7 trillion megabytes of memory by freezing inactive tabs

Tracking Prevention blocked 1.8 trillion trackers on Edge for mobile

Password Monitor protected over 7.3 billion passwords stored in Microsoft Edge

Security features blocked over 1.4 billion scam attacks, malware, and phishing attempts

In addition to the announcement post on the official Windows Blogs website, Microsoft published an interactive page where Edge users can check out Year in Review 2024. There, you will also find some feature highlights, such as tab organizing, Read Aloud, Immersive Reader, vertical tabs, Wallet, shopping assistant, and more.