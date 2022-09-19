Intel unveils the NUC 12 Enthusiast Mini PC (Serpent Canyon) with 16GB Arc A770M

Intel has introduced the NUC 12 Enthusiast Mini PC and Kit, Serpent Canyon, for gamers and content creators. The latest addition features Intel Arc graphics and the 12th Gen Intel Core processors. It is also the first Intel NUC to incorporate Arc A-series graphics in the form of the Intel Arc A770M graphics processing unit (GPU).

Intel vice president and general manager of the NUC group, Brian McCarson, commented on the launch of the Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast Kit, stating:

The Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast Kit is one of the most exciting NUCs to launch because it’s the first to pair an Intel processor with discrete Intel graphics. The system provides a strong combination of high performance in content creation and gaming usages, and wide array of I/O – typically found in larger systems – all in a small form-factor design. More importantly, this NUC features helpful technologies like Intel® Thread Director and Intel® Deep Link that make it perfect for anyone trying to create and game in the convenience of a truly compact design.

The Intel Arc A770M GPUpacks 16GB GDDR6 VRAM and is optimized for gaming with featues and technologies such as AI-enhanced upscaling (XeSS), real-time ray tracing, and full support for DirectX 12 Ultimate.

The NUC 12 Enthusiast allows for efficient simultaneous workings of CPU and GPU for improved performance across various workloads by bringing Intel Deep Link to the desktop. Other features that the latest addition brings include:

Support for up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4 memory

Three M.2 PCIe slots, including two Gen4 NVMe slots

Two Thunderbolt™ 4 ports and six USB 3.2 Gen2 ports (Type-A)

Fast connection with Intel i225-LM 2.5Gbps Ethernet, Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1690i and Bluetooth®5.2

HDMI 2.1 TMDS-compatible port (up to 4K60)

Two DisplayPort 2.0 (1.4-certified) ports

Depending on the configuration, you can expect to find the latest Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast Mini PC and Kit in the price range between $1,180 to $1,350, by the end of September. Currently, the exact date when the fully equipped desktop systems will be available is not confirmed.

Previously, Intel launched the NUC 11 Extreme, Beast Canyon, with 11th gen Tiger Lake processors. Shortly after, leaks related to the Serpent Canyon, unveiled today, surfaced.