Intel XeSS 1.3 announced with promises of big FPS boosts in games and more

Intel's Arc GPU uses its own version of upscaling technology, Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS), that competes with Nvidia's GeForce GPUs and DLSS and AMD's Radeon GPUs with FSR. This week, Intel announced the next version of its upscale tech, XeSS 1.3, which it says will help boost frame rates in many PC games.

Currently, XeSS technology is being used by over 100 PC games, according to Intel. In a blog post, the company released benchmarks that used a "modified build of XeSS and popular games to validate improvements" to show what XeSS 1.3 will be able to do when it is incorporated into those games.

Based on Intel's benchmarks, XeSS 1.3 could generate an average of 10 percent higher frame rates compared to a previous version of the graphics tech with a PC with the Intel Arc A750 GPU at 1440p resolution.

Intel also tested the same XeSS 1.3 preview with an Intel Core Ultra CPU that had an embedded ArC GPU with the same games. They showed an 8 percent average boost in those games at 1080p resolution.

Intel also says PC games should look better when running on Arc GPUs with the new XeSS 1.3 version. It stated:

Through model optimizations, additional training, and in particular on difficult visual elements, the new XeSS version delivers more detailed reconstruction, better anti-aliasing, less ghosting, and more temporal stability.

Intel has released the XeSS 1.3 SDK via GitHub so developers can start using the new graphics technology in their games.

Of course, these benchmarks have been provided by Intel, using a modified version of the current tech to simulate what the company claims XeSS 1.3 will be able to provide in terms of better frame rates and visuals. We will have to wait until the first games with XeSS 1.3 tech are released, or older games are updated with the new version. In the meantime, take Intel's claims with an appropriate grain of salt.