Linux Lite 6.4 released with WebP support, runs on just 768 MB RAM

Linux Lite 6.4 has just been released bringing new features such as WebP support in the Thunar file manager and a new look for the Thunderbird e-mail client. It also brings the latest Papirus icon theme, the latest stable versions of Chrome, LibreOffice, and Lite applications, and of course, a selection of new wallpapers.

Linux Lite may not be as well known as Ubuntu or Linux Mint but unlike those distributions, it’s a lot lighter. According to the release notes, Linux Lite 6.4 will work on computers with as little as 768 MB of RAM and a 1 GHz processor. These are the minimum specs, however, and a 1.5 GHz processor and 1 GB of RAM are recommended. As for disk space, the minimum is 8 GB but it’s recommended you have at least 20 GB.

Another change in this update is that the in-house Linux Lite applications have started to be repackaged with ZSTD compression. This delivers faster decompression speeds and high compression rates.

There are a couple of issues with this update. Firstly, it ships with Linux 5.15.0-69 which is quite a bit behind where the stable Linux kernel is now so some newer hardware may not yet be compatible with Linux Lite 6.4. Additionally, the desktop icons support English only and the grub menu shows Linux Lite as Ubuntu, while not major, users may find these issues a bit bothersome.