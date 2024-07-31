Microsoft 365 Backup and Backup Storage is now generally available for businesses

As we have seen with the recent CrowdStrike outage that affected millions of Windows PC worldwide, having a way to quickly backup and restore data could be critical for any business. Today, Microsoft announced two new services for companies that are designed to give them faster restoration of certain data.

In a blog post, the company revealed that both of Microsoft 365 Backup and Microsoft 365 Backup Storage services are generally available. Microsoft 365 Backup is meant for businesses who want to use Microsoft's services directly to backup and restore data from OneDrive, SharePoint, and Exchange. Microsoft 365 Backup Storage allows those businesses to use a third-party software company to create apps that access the Microsoft 365 Backup Storage APIs.

The company stated:

Microsoft 365 Backup provides business continuity peace of mind while offering fast backup with frequent recovery points and low average recovery times at mass scale. Many customers will see average speeds for mass restores that are 20 times faster than traditional means of backing up and restoring large volumes of Microsoft 365 data.

The service is available via the Microsoft 365 admin center, and businesses can get it on a pay-as-you-go business model.

The Microsoft 365 Backup Storage service is actually the company's preferred method to give businesses fast data restoration abilities. Since third-party software makers can access the Microsoft 365 Backup Storage APIs, businesses can benefit from this new service with additional features that could be provided by app makers.

Microsoft has already lined up a number of these software companies that support Microsoft 365 Backup Stores with their own applications. They include AvePoint, Cohesity, Commvault, Rubrik, Veeam, and Veritas. More of these app companies will be added in the coming months.

Businesses can learn how to set up Microsoft 365 Backup at this site, and they can also learn more about the pricing for the service from this site.