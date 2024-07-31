Xbox Insiders can now see Discord friends on their consoles and watch streams seamlessly

Microsoft is continuing to work on integrating Discord with its Xbox services. Today, the company announced a new update that's being made available to Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings. The preview lets Xbox players ditch the use of the Discord app on PC or mobile and use Discord elements straight from the console.

First, linking Microsoft and Discord accounts will make friends from the latter platform appear on the Xbox Friends list on the Xbox guide. Anytime a friend is playing on any platform, chatting in a voice channel, or streaming something, they will now appear in the Happening Now section of the Xbox friends list.

"If your Xbox and Discord accounts are linked, you can opt-in to have your Discord friends included in your Friends list on the Xbox guide by re-linking your accounts," says Eric Voreis, the Principal Product Manager on today's announcement about the feature on Xbox Wire.

Next, while being connected to a voice channel or in a direct call, Xbox Insiders are now able to jump into a stream straight from their consoles. "Are you having an epic moment you want to share? You can stream your own gameplay to your Discord friends too," adds Voreis.

Selecting a player in the voice chat who is streaming their game or screen will offer a new "View Stream" button for Xbox Insiders, and show how many others are also viewing the same stream. Clicking it will open the live video to view immediately. While watching, buttons to Stop Watching and Mute Stream as well as a Stream Volume slider will appear on the bottom. It seems only a full screen option is available for now, unlike on the PC app.

It was a year ago that Microsoft and Discord entered a partnership to bring Discord streaming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles. There isn't a set date for when the new features unveiled today will arrive for all Xbox players, but for now, only Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha ring Insiders can enjoy them. Insiders can give Microsoft feedback on the new features, and any other issues they encounter, by heading here.