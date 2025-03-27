Microsoft 365 bringing performance boost to Office apps like Word, Outlook, Excel

Back in September 2024, Microsoft shared a helpful guide to help users improve the startup performance on Windows. Startup or load time performance can be a problem for Office apps, too, and to help with that, the company has announced that it is launching a new "Startup Boost" task. The feature will be rolling out initially in Word and then later on with other Office applications like Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, among others.

Microsoft informed about it on the Microsoft 365 admin center portal. The tech giant has explained how it will work and when the feature will be available. It writes:

We are introducing a new Startup Boost task from the Microsoft Office installer to optimize performance and load-time of experiences within Office applications. After the system performs the task, the app remains in a paused state until the app launches and the sequence resumes, or the system removes the app from memory to reclaim resources. The system can perform this task for an app after a device reboot and periodically as system conditions allow. When this will happen: General Availability (Worldwide, GCC, GCC High, DoD): We will begin rolling out mid-May 2025 and expect to complete by late May 2025. How this will affect your organization: New tasks will be publicly visible in the Windows Task Scheduler. Task Names: Office Startup Boost and Office Startup Boost Logon.

Task Description: This task ensures that Office applications can take advantage of preloading performance enhancements. Initial roll-out will be on Microsoft Word and support for additional applications will come in future updates. .. This rollout will happen automatically with no admin action required. You can disable this Startup Boost task like any other scheduled task. Please note that Office Installer will automatically recreate all scheduled tasks when it applies an update, so users who disable this task will need to disable it again after an Office update.

Additionally, the company has stated that the feature will only work on systems with 8 GB of memory or more and 5 GB of disk space or more. Thus, it appears to be some form of caching, which will help load these tasks up fast. The tech giant explains:

Startup Boost is only available when your PC has enough resources to run without impacting system performance. This includes having at least 8 GB of available RAM, and at least 5 GB of available disk space. Additionally, Startup Boost will be disabled when Energy Saver mode is active. Startup Boost is an optional performance feature. It is safe to disable. When disabled, Microsoft Office applications will be fully functional but may take longer to load. Customers can disable Startup Boost entirely by preventing the process from starting. To disable the feature, use the in-app setting, e.g., Word > Options > General > Startup Boost (under Start up Options).

IT admins and system admins who have access to the Microsoft 365 admin center portal will be able to view the message under ID MC1041470.