Microsoft 365 Business and Education users can add live surveys and quizzes in PowerPoint

Many of us have used Microsoft's PowerPoint app to create multimedia presentations for business meetings or other users. However, we usually had to wait until we completed the presentation to get any feedback on our work. Now, Microsoft is allowing Microsoft 365 Business and Education users to access a new feature that will offer much faster feedback on PowerPoint presentations.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company stated that by using Microsoft Forms, PowerPoint creators can now add surveys and quizzes as part of a new presentation and get data from those surveys and quizzes in real-time. It added:

Taking the pulse of your audience during a meeting can increase its effectiveness. It can also help you gather valuable information and insights. By “checking in” with meeting attendees, you can enhance the overall presentation experience, gather live feedback, gauge audience understanding, and foster active participation.

The new feature works in PowerPoint for Windows and Mac for Microsoft 365 Business and Education subscribers. Users just have to enter a PowerPoint presentation they are working on, find the spot where they want to put in a quiz or survey, and then click on Insert, followed by Forms. They can either create a new quiz or survey or select one that's already been created to insert into the presentation.

Clicking on the Present for Interaction meeting option will let users get real-time feedback from a survey or quiz during the presentation. People who view the presentation can then either click on a URL or use a QR code to interact with the quiz or survey.

Microsoft says this new feature could be used by teachers to prepare students for an upcoming test, or by designers who want feedback on different versions of a design and receive them in real time.