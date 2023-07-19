Microsoft 365 Insiders can now try out expanded support for adding pictures in Excel cells

A feature that's been highly requested by fans of Microsoft's Excel spreadsheet app is now becoming a reality. Today, the company announced that Microsoft 365 Insiders can try out the feature, which will allow Excel users to inter image inside cells.

Microsoft added this feature earlier this year, but the image had to be from a web-based source. Now, Microsoft's blog post adds that this support has been expanded to include putting in images stored on a local device in Excel cells. It also now allows to add photos from stock image libraries.

The blog post added:

While you’ve been able to use pictures in Excel for many years, we’ve only recently enabled the ability for a picture to become the actual cell value. It remains attached to the data even when the sheet’s layout is modified. You can use it in tables, sort, filter, include it in formulas, and much more!

In order to use the new feature, Microsoft 365 Insiders first must launch the Windows or Mac Excel app. Then pick the specific cell you wish to use, and then click on the Insert option, followed by the Pictures selection, Finally, click on the Place in Cell option and select This Device, Stock Images, or Online Picture. you can then find the image you want and insert it into the selected cell.

You can also open an existing Excel spreadsheet that contains pictures placed in the app with the older Place over Cells command. If you want to now put that picture inside a cell, just select the image. You should see a button appear on the side of the image. Click on it and then click on the Place in Cell command to insert the photo in a cell.

Microsoft 365 Insiders who are running the Excel app on Windows with Version 2306 (Build 16529.20000) or Mac with Version 16.75 (Build 23070901) can now try out the image cell feature. It will be added in the near future for Excel on the web, and also in the Android and iOS mobile app versions.