Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Copilot will soon help you make videos in Clipchamp and more

The Microsoft 365 Roadmap website definitely took a little bit of a vacation this week. There were not a lot of new entries added in the past seven days. However, there were enough interesting new additions that we can talk about.

Perhaps the most interesting new listing for an upcoming feature is one that will be added to Clipchamp sometime in September. The easy-to-use web-based video editor will soon add support for accessing Microsoft's Copilot digital AI assistant. Here's what Copilot is supposed to offer Clipchamp users next month:

Clipchamp brings video creation skills to Copilot. Type your prompt and Clipchamp will write a bespoke script, source high quality stock footage, and assemble a video project with music, voiceover, text overlays and transitions. Open your video project draft in the Clipchamp app to continue to edit, export, and share. This feature is great for informational videos, video messaging, how-to videos, demos, and video presentations.

In other Microsoft 365 Roadmap news this week, people who use the Outlook app for iOS and Android will get a new composing feature in September:

We heard feedback from you, our customers, and are adding support for choosing fonts while you compose in Outlook for iOS and Android. There is also improved support for fonts in the reading pane.

Also, there's an entry this week about Outlook for Mac adding calendar support in Online Archive. However, the entry also says this feature is not scheduled to be added until June 2025, so you have a long wait.

Microsoft Viva users also have a long wait for an upcoming Copilot addition to Viva Goals:

Copilot in Viva Goals helps you save time by generating a comprehensive summary with tone, length of your preference for one or more goals in the view, allowing you to quickly catch up on and share your goal status and progress with leaders, stakeholders, and your team

The preview is available now but the site says it won't officially launch until June 2025.

That's our look this week at the Microsoft 365 Roadmap site. Come back next Sunday to see if there's more new entries to check out compared to this week.