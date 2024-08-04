Get this 4-port UGREEN 100W fast charger for just $40.99

These days, we own many devices that need regular charging, which may become a chore with multiple chargers, dangling cables, and more, especially when traveling. You can get rid of the need to carry a bunch of chargers around you by snagging this UGREEN 100W GaN charger, which is now 45% off on Amazon US.

This compact charger has plenty of power and ports to keep multiple devices simultaneously. Two USB-C ports can charge laptops, one more USB-C, and a USB-A for "legacy" cables. If connected to just one device, the UGREEN 100W charger can output its maximum power, charging a laptop like the MacBook Air to 55% in less than 30 minutes.

If you want to use all ports at once, you will get 45W max from the top USB-C, 30W max from the second USB-C, 10.5W max from the third USB-C, and 10.5W from the USB-A port.

Another good thing about this accessory is its portable form factor. It features a foldable plug for extra portability, plus a GaN chip that significantly reduces the footprint, resulting in a much smaller case compared to chargers with similar power, plus delivers much better energy efficiency. It also has several sensors to monitor temperature and adjust power outputs to keep your phone, tablet, laptop, smartwatch, and other gadgets' batteries happy and healthy.

UGREEN 100W 4-port GaN Charger - $40.99 | 45% off on Amazon US

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

