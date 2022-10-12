Microsoft announces Surface Studio 2+ with 11th gen Intel CPU and RTX 3060

Surface fans waiting for a refreshed Surface Studio can finally rejoice. Microsoft has announced the Surface Studio 2+—a refreshed version of the Surface Studio 2 with more powerful hardware and various minor changes.
The Surface Studio 2+ continues the formula Microsoft introduced in late 2016. It is a 28-inch all-in-one with the "Zero Gravity" hinge that lets you effortlessly transform the computer into a massive drawing tablet. The Surface Studio 2+ is visually identical to its predecessor (hence the name), and all the new features lurk inside the base.
Unlike the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 with their numerous variants, the Surface Studio 2+ is available only in one configuration with the Intel Core i7-11370H processor, the Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB solid-state drive. Other improvements include Wi-Fi 6 support (no Wi-Fi 6E), Bluetooth 5.1, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and redesigned out-of-box accessories.
The computer is also compatible with the original Surface Dial and its on-display mode that Microsoft ditched in recent Surface Pro tablets. That also means the Surface Studio 2+ does not support the Surface Slip Pen 2 and has no high refresh rate like the Surface Pro 9 or the Surface Laptop Studio.
Surface Studio 2 full specifications:
|Surface Studio 2+
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Display
|28" PixelSense Display, 4500 x 3000 (192 PPI)
Auto Color Management, sRGB and Vivid, DCI-P3
Individual Color Calibration
Dolby Vision
Gorilla Glass 3
|Processor
|11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H
|Graphics
|Nvidia RTX 3060 with 6GB of VRAM
|Memory
|32GB DDR4
|Storage
|1TB SSD
|Security
|TPM 2.0, Windows Hello face sign-in
|Network
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
|Camera
|1080p FullHD camera with Windows Hello Support
|Audio
|Stereo 2.1 speakers with Dolby Atmos
Dual far-field Studio microphones
|Ports
|3x USB-C Thunderbolt 4
2x USB-A 3.1
3.5 mm audio jack
Gigabit Ethernet Port
|In the box
|Surface Studio 2+
Surface Pen
Surface Keyboard
Surface Mouse
|Price
|$4,499
