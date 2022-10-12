Microsoft announces Surface Studio 2+ with 11th gen Intel CPU and RTX 3060

Surface fans waiting for a refreshed Surface Studio can finally rejoice. Microsoft has announced the Surface Studio 2+—a refreshed version of the Surface Studio 2 with more powerful hardware and various minor changes.

The Surface Studio 2+ continues the formula Microsoft introduced in late 2016. It is a 28-inch all-in-one with the "Zero Gravity" hinge that lets you effortlessly transform the computer into a massive drawing tablet. The Surface Studio 2+ is visually identical to its predecessor (hence the name), and all the new features lurk inside the base.

Unlike the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 with their numerous variants, the Surface Studio 2+ is available only in one configuration with the Intel Core i7-11370H processor, the Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB solid-state drive. Other improvements include Wi-Fi 6 support (no Wi-Fi 6E), Bluetooth 5.1, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and redesigned out-of-box accessories.

The computer is also compatible with the original Surface Dial and its on-display mode that Microsoft ditched in recent Surface Pro tablets. That also means the Surface Studio 2+ does not support the Surface Slip Pen 2 and has no high refresh rate like the Surface Pro 9 or the Surface Laptop Studio.

Surface Studio 2 full specifications: