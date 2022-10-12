Surface Pro 9 is official with Intel and ARM processors, optional 5G, and new colors

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with its accessories

Microsoft announced the next generation of its Surface Pro tablet during the October event. The latest model features several key changes, such as optional 5G connectivity and ARM processors, new vibrant colors, and updated accessories.

The Surface Pro 9 is the first Microsoft tablet to feature both Intel and ARM processors within the same lineup. Users can pick a variant with Intel's 12th Gen Core i5 and Core i7 models or opt for the one with the Microsoft SQ 3 processors powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon. Microsoft says the neural processing unit in the latter enables high-speed 5G connectivity (first time in any Surface), better battery life, and improved video calls with automatic framing, eye contact, voice focus, and background blur.

Intel-based variants are available with 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. If you want the Surface Pro 9 with 5G and the Microsoft SQ 3 processor, you can choose between 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4X RAM. Storage options include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The latter is only available on the Surface Pro 9 models with Intel processors. It is also worth noting that all Surface Pro 9 variants come with user-replaceable solid-state drives.

The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft's first tablet in the Pro lineup to feature vibrant, colorful chassis. In addition to now-classic Platinum and Graphite, users can get the computer in new Sapphire and Forest variants.

Buyers can also customize their Surface Pro 9 with the new Surface Pro Signature Keyboard made with partially biobased Alcantara with at least 12% renewable content derived from sugarcane waste.

Although the Surface Pro 9 looks very similar to its predecessor and features the same anodized aluminum body, the tablet no longer offers a headphone jack. Microsoft has ditched a 3.5 mm audio port, leaving only one Surface Connect and two Thunderbolt/USB-C 4.0 (only on Intel) ports. The ARM-based Surface Pro 9 has two USB-C 3.2 ports.

Microsoft's new flagship tablets will be available for regular customers and commercial clients. The commercial version features Intel's vPro processors and the option to ship the device with Windows 10 Pro instead of Windows 11 Pro. Regular consumers will get their Surface Pro 9 with Windows 11 Home preinstalled.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Specifications:

Surface Pro 9 Surface Pro 9 with 5G
Operating System

Windows 11 Home
Windows 10 Pro and Windows 11 Pro (commercial SKU)
Dimensions 11.3" x 8.2" x 0.37", 1.94 lbs
287 x 208.28 x 9.3 mm, 879.9 grams
Display 13-inch PixelSense 2880x1920 (267 ppi)
120Hz dynamic refresh rate
Adaptive Color and Auto Color Management
Dolby Vision IQ
Gorilla Glass 5

13-inch PixelSense 2880x1920 (267 ppi)
120Hz dynamic refresh rate
Adaptive Color
Gorilla Glass 5
Processor

Consumer:

  • Intel Core i5-1235U
  • Intel Core i7-1235U

Commercial:

  • Intel Core i5-1245U
  • Intel Core i7-1265U
 Microsoft SQ 3
Neural Processing Unit
Memory 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5 8GB, 16GB LPDDR4X
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Security TPM 2.0 Chip
Windows Hello face sign-in		 Microsoft Pluton
Windows Hello face sign-in
Network Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1
GPS, Glonass, Galileo, and Beidou
NanoSIM and eSIM support
mmWave and sub-6 5G support
Gigabit LTE-A support
Battery Up to 15.5 hours of typical use
60W power supply with extra USB-A port		 Up to 19 hours of typical use
60W power supply with extra USB-A port
Cameras Front-facing camera with 1080p video and Windows Hello support.
10MP rear-facing camera with 4K video support		 Front-facing camera with 1080p video, Windows Hello support, and Windows Studio Effects.
10MP rear-facing camera with 4K video support
Ports 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 / USB 4.0
1x Surface Connect
1x Surface Keyboard Port		 1x nano SIM
2x USB-C 3.2
1x Surface Connect
1x Surface Keyboard
Price $999 $1,299
