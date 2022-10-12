Surface Pro 9 is official with Intel and ARM processors, optional 5G, and new colors

Microsoft announced the next generation of its Surface Pro tablet during the October event. The latest model features several key changes, such as optional 5G connectivity and ARM processors, new vibrant colors, and updated accessories.

The Surface Pro 9 is the first Microsoft tablet to feature both Intel and ARM processors within the same lineup. Users can pick a variant with Intel's 12th Gen Core i5 and Core i7 models or opt for the one with the Microsoft SQ 3 processors powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon. Microsoft says the neural processing unit in the latter enables high-speed 5G connectivity (first time in any Surface), better battery life, and improved video calls with automatic framing, eye contact, voice focus, and background blur.

Intel-based variants are available with 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. If you want the Surface Pro 9 with 5G and the Microsoft SQ 3 processor, you can choose between 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4X RAM. Storage options include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The latter is only available on the Surface Pro 9 models with Intel processors. It is also worth noting that all Surface Pro 9 variants come with user-replaceable solid-state drives.

The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft's first tablet in the Pro lineup to feature vibrant, colorful chassis. In addition to now-classic Platinum and Graphite, users can get the computer in new Sapphire and Forest variants.

Buyers can also customize their Surface Pro 9 with the new Surface Pro Signature Keyboard made with partially biobased Alcantara with at least 12% renewable content derived from sugarcane waste.

Although the Surface Pro 9 looks very similar to its predecessor and features the same anodized aluminum body, the tablet no longer offers a headphone jack. Microsoft has ditched a 3.5 mm audio port, leaving only one Surface Connect and two Thunderbolt/USB-C 4.0 (only on Intel) ports. The ARM-based Surface Pro 9 has two USB-C 3.2 ports.

Microsoft's new flagship tablets will be available for regular customers and commercial clients. The commercial version features Intel's vPro processors and the option to ship the device with Windows 10 Pro instead of Windows 11 Pro. Regular consumers will get their Surface Pro 9 with Windows 11 Home preinstalled.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Specifications: