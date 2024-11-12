Microsoft brings Copilot to Power BI Mobile apps

Microsoft today announced the availability of Copilot in Power BI Mobile apps. Using Copilot in Power BI, users can generate report summaries and insights, allowing them to make data-driven decisions on the go. For example, with a single tap, users can get an executive summary of the latest report.

If a report meets Copilot requirements in Power BI, users will find the new Copilot button in the report's header. Users can tap the button to open the Copilot pane and ask Copilot for a summary or to get insights on their report.

'Summarize the entire report' is a starting point for users to explore their data. In the Copilot-generated summary, users can tap on data references to get a closer look at the relevant visuals. Since visuals are interactive, they can drill down or up further for more information. Users can tap on the references icon to open the reference list, which will have all the referenced visuals with their relevant names and pages.

Copilot also displays suggested prompts at the bottom of the screen, allowing users to easily explore further. Users will get prompt suggestions like 'Find insights', summary adjustments like 'Make it shorter' or 'Make it formal', and more. Users can get different suggestions by tapping the Refresh button.

Users can copy the Copilot-generated summary and share it with others using the Copy button. When a summary is copied, a link to the report is also added, allowing the recipient to access further details by opening the report directly from that link.

With Copilot in Power BI Mobile, Microsoft aims to empower users to access and analyze data anytime, anywhere. With this update the company wants to make a significant step towards making data more accessible and actionable for everyone. In the future, Microsoft says it has plans to expand Copilot's capabilities, allowing users to get more out of their data using Power BI.