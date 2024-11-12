Amazon wants to joins the AR glasses race, but in a different way

It appears like AR smart glasses will be the next big buzz in the tech world. While it isn't a new technology and is already sold by multiple manufacturers such as Meta, there is still a huge chunk of pie left for other players to eat. Amazon seemingly wants to join the race but for a different purpose.

According to Reuters, Amazon is developing an AR glasses project called "Orion." Snapchat's parent company, Snap also has its own AR glasses range, and Apple is exploring the same space. However, Amazon's AR glasses will apparently not be for the general public but for its delivery riders.

The "Orion" smart glasses is said to help the delivery drivers to navigate easily through their routes along their destination. Sources close to the matter added that the AR glasses will provide the delivery riders with informed, turn-by-turn navigation on a small embedded screen.

With millions of packages delivered each day, each saved second counts and would also free the delivery riders from using their smartphones for navigation, which in turn would help them focus more on driving safely and carrying more packages.

Amazon spokesperson when asked about the driver eyeglasses said, "We are continuously innovating to create an even safer and better delivery experience for drivers. We otherwise don’t comment on our product roadmap."

The AR glasses may internally be known as "Amelia" and are rumored to feature a screen for navigation and a camera for taking a quick snapshot of the delivered packages. The smart glasses could also come with Amazon Alexa support for listening to audio messages, letting delivery riders use voice commands.

Reportedly, Amazon has run into some trouble developing a battery that can last a full eight-hour shift. And also there is an issue with forcing delivery drivers to wear something that can be uncomfortable and heavy during their work shift, not to mention, the load of packages they already carry. With a lot of challenges ahead, Amazon is also rumored to shelve the project or delay it, if they product doesn't turn out as per its expectations.