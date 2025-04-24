Microsoft brings Xbox app to select LG Smart TV models

Microsoft today announced the availability of the Xbox app for select LG Smart TV models. Through the new Xbox app, gamers in over 25 countries with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will be able to play games directly from their LG TVs.

Along with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership and a compatible LG TV, gamers will need a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller such as the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, or the Sony PlayStation DualSense controller.

The Xbox app is available on LG TVs with webOS 24 or newer versions. This includes select 2022 and 2023 models running software version 23.20.01 or higher, including 2022 OLED TVs, and 2023 OLED, QNED, Nanocell, and UHD TVs. The Xbox app is also coming soon to the StanbyME wheelable screen.

On the latest 2025 LG TVs, the Xbox app will be available on the new LG Gaming Portal, which can be launched from the Gaming Q-Card on the TV home page. On LG TVs running the latest webOS 24 and newer, a firmware upgrade is required. Once installed, gamers can download the Xbox app from the app store and follow the steps below:

Navigate to the LG Gaming Portal from either Gaming Q-Card or LG Gaming Portal on the Home Page.

Download and launch the Xbox app.

Sign into or create your Microsoft account.

Connect a compatible Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller. Controllers like the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, PlayStation DualSense, or DualShock 4 controller are all compatible.

Pick a game and start playing!

The Xbox app has been available on Samsung TVs for several years now. 2020 and newer Samsung smart TV models with software version 1300 and higher can download the Xbox app to play games.