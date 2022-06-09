You can play Xbox games on your Samsung Smart TV without a console from June 30

Microsoft has been actively working on improving its Xbox Cloud Gaming solution to enable gamers to play games without being bound by specific hardware. Thanks to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, people in supported countries can now game on the go, through the browser, phone, and even Xbox consoles themselves. Today, Microsoft is going one step further by enabling Xbox Cloud Gaming on select Smart TVs.

Microsoft has entered a partnership with Samsung for this endeavor, which means that Samsung Smart TVs will be able to take advantage of Xbox Cloud Gaming through the Xbox app. The app is coming to Samsung Smart TVs on June 30 and Microsoft has hinted at further expansion through partnerships with other TV manufacturers in due course.

Essentially, this removes the console from the equation completely. All people will need is a Samsung Smart TV, stable internet connection, and a controller.

The Xbox app will be accessible from the Samsung Gaming Hub. Once you sign into your Microsoft account, you can either jump directly into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (if you're already a subscriber), or sign up for $1 to immediately get access to over a hundred titles.

As it stands, Xbox Cloud Gaming is available in 27 countries, with the latest additions being Argentina and New Zealand.