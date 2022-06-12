Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting helicopters and gliders soon, Halo crossover out now

Microsoft's longest running games franchise, Flight Simulator, is turning 40 this November, and there are some celebrations planned out for the most recent entry to mark the special occasion. Announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, watch the 40th Anniversary Edition trailer above, which has a special surprise at the end.

Coming in as a free upgrade for all owners of Microsoft Flight Simulator and Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers, the 40th Anniversary Edition is described as a "comprehensive celebration of the franchise with a tribute to our past" by Microsoft. In it, some highly anticipated aircraft types are coming in alongside classic airports and more

This includes helicopters, apparently the most highly requested aircraft type by the community, which will be utilizing a newly implemented "Fluid Dynamics Simulation" as well as gliders for some smooth and silent flying.

Here's just some of the things that are planned to be included in the free update:

Historical Aircraft: Wright Flyer

Ryan NYP (“Spirit of St. Louis”)

Douglas DC-3

De Havilland Canada DHC-2-Beaver Helicopters: Bell-407

Guimbal Cabri G2 Gliders: DG Flugzeugbau LG8-18

DG Flugzeugbau DG1001E neo True-to-Life Airliner: Airbus A310

The Spirit of St. Louis' arrival to the simulator comes thanks to a partnership between Microsoft and the Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum.

That wasn't all that was announced at the show today for Microsoft Flight Simulator either, as players can jump into a Pelican from Halo Infinite and fly around and above the world right now. The Pelican add-on is available in the in-game marketplace as a freebie, and as it was shown in the trailer, the inside is fully modeled too.