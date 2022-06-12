Xbox is publishing Ara: History Untold, a historical grand strategy game for PC

Among all the announcements of action games, racers, and RPGs at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase arrived an interesting trailer for Ara: History Untold, a turn-based, historical grand strategy game. While gameplay is absent in the trailer, it sets the stage for the events in history players will be affecting in this mysterious project.

Oxide Games, the developer behind the real-time strategy game Ashes of the Singularity has joined up with Xbox Game Studios Publishing to develop Ara. The studio's proprietary Nitrous Engine, a piece of tech that can insert and handle thousands of complex units, is being utilized to make the grand strategy experience:

Players will become the architect of a dynamic, living world fully rendered and brought to life through the power of Oxide’s proprietary Nitrous Engine, where their play style and decisions will shape the world they create, the lives of their people, and their legacy as a leader.

While players wait for more details regarding the project, those interested in jumping in early can sign up for the Insider Program and help the developer by going to its website here. Oxide Games will be sending exclusive updates, feedback opportunities, and gameplay slices to try out later this year.

Ara: History Untold is coming to PC and PC Game Pass, however a release window was not announced today.

