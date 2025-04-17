Microsoft makes it easier to turn voice notes into well-made documents in Word on mobile

Word on mobile, specifically iOS, is getting a new useful feature for those who frequently use voice notes. With the latest update, Copilot in Word for iOS can structure and format voice notes properly, turning them into documents, emails, etc.

Formatting on a small display on your mobile device is not always easy or very convenient, especially if typing text is not fast enough to capture all the important information. In such a case, you can opt for voice notes and offload the burden of formatting your document to the AI powers of Copilot.

Here is how it works: you press the plus button to create a new document, select "Use Copilot," select a language, pick a template, and then hit the microphone button to start recording. After that, you can press "Done" to let Copilot analyze your voice notes, transcribe them, and format them according to the selected template.

By default, Word has three templates for voice notes:

Document: a standard Word document with sections and headings

Notes: a simple text document with paragraphs

Email: a document with an email body and a sign-off

If those three are not enough, you can create your own template. Press "Create New Mode," give it a name (for example, Groceries), and tell Copilot how you want to format the document.

The new feature is currently available to iOS users with a Copilot license (Copilot Pro or AI credits in the Microsoft 365 subscription) and app version 2.96 (build 25041112). Note that not all languages are supported. Those include English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Chinese, German, Italian, and Japanese. Microsoft says more languages will join the list soon.

You can read more about transcribing and formatting voice notes into documents in Word for iOS in a post on the Tech Community website.