Microsoft officially starts rolling out Bing Chat and Search dark mode desktop support

Earlier this week, some online reports started popping up on the internet stating that Microsoft was adding a dark mode feature to Bing Chat. However, others reported that the mode was not working for them. Today, Microsoft announced it was officially rolling out the Dark Mode feature for both Bing Chat and Bing Search on the desktop.

In an "X" post, Jordi Ribas, Microsoft's Head of Engineering and Product for Bing, revealed that the dark mode feature should be available for all Bing Chat and Search features "over the next few days".

We are starting to roll out desktop dark mode for Bing over the next few days. We heard the requests for dark mode and are excited for everyone to experience this feature in Bing Search and Chat. pic.twitter.com/waz6dScRLX — Jordi Ribas (@JordiRib1) July 26, 2023

In a follow-up post, Ribas stated that desktop Bing users can go to the hamburger menu at the top right on the Bing.com site. You can then go into the Appearance settings options, and then select the Dark option.

Microsoft has been working to add new features to Bing Chat over the past several months since the company first announced the generative AI feature. In recent "X" posts, Mikhail Parakhin, the head of Advertising and Web Services at Microsoft, has offered some small updates on upcoming features.

One of them is the company's continuing testing to add Bing Chat in Google's Chrome and Apple's Safari, which we first reported was flighting to a small number of users back in June. This week, Parakhin gave us an update, stating, "Flighting to make sure we fixed the known issues, but plan an aggressive rollout."

He also mentioned that Microsoft is thinking about working on an "expert" for Bing Chat, His post stated, "Yes, we are contemplating a more sophisticated interface for the 'expert' users." Hopefully, we will learn when and if this mode might go live soon.