Microsoft partners with Swiss startup to develop AI inspired by the human brain

Microsoft has teamed up with Swiss startup inait to introduce an AI model that mimics the reasoning power of the mammalian brain. The partnership is expected to advance a wide range of fields, from robotics to financial trading.

Microsoft says that the underlying technology leverages over two decades of digital neuroscience research, with the goal of mirroring biological intelligence to enhance AI capabilities. inait's co-founder, Henry Markram, led a Swiss government-funded initiative that is said to have generated 18 million lines of computer code to create biologically accurate digital replicas of mammalian brains, including the mouse (via FT).

It's worth noting that the neural network technology powering this new AI model is itself inspired by the structure and function of the human brain. Just as the brain uses interconnected neurons to process information, artificial neural networks rely on interconnected nodes to learn and make decisions.

inait CEO Richard Frey says the startup was established in 2018 with the vision that understanding the workings of the brain could allow for a new and unprecedented type of AI.

Adir Ron, Microsoft's Emea cloud and AI lead for startups and digital natives, states that "inait is creating a new paradigm in AI - moving beyond traditional data-based models to digital brains capable of true cognition."

inait is pioneering a new AI paradigm—moving beyond traditional data-based models to digital brains capable of true cognition. Their AI models mirror biological intelligence in a highly efficient manner, becoming a leading contender in the new Reasoning-driven AI era.

The partnership will see the integration of inait's technology into Microsoft's AI model products, particularly in the field of financial trading algorithms, risk management tools, and personalized advisory services. For the robotics sector, the partnership aims to develop more versatile machines for industrial production.

While it remains a challenge to construct a complete replica of the human brain, the simulation technology developed by the Swiss project is being made available to researchers through a series of free and subscription products. This could open up new avenues to study neurological disease because the dynamic simulations give a more complete view of brain processes than static connectome maps.