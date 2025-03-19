Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Roku TV wireless soundbar and subwoofer (2023 model) back to lowest ever price

If you are looking to add some oomph on the low-frequency end of your existing audio system, have a look at the Klipsch R-80SWi 8-inch active subwoofer as it is currently still selling for just $238 thanks to a discount plus a coupon.

If however, you are looking for a full system upgrade, then there are a few great options. First, we have the Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 soundbar with Dolby Atmos/Vision for $2800. In case your budget is lower and you don't have room for a separate subwoofer, the Bang & Olufsen Besound Stage is another great option and is available for less than $1800.

Roku TV wireless soundbar and subwoofer

If you are not a home cinema enthusiast, features like Dolby Atmos and Vision may not mean much to you. Perhaps all you are looking for is a soundbar that provides louder sound than your current TV is able to deliver.

That is where the Roku TV wireless soundbar and wireless subwoofer combo comes in, and it is back at its lowest-ever price (purchase link below). This does not have all those fancy surround sound features, but it should be plenty loud for the average user. The soundbar is rated at an output power of 60 watts RMS (120-watt peak power). The accompanying subwoofer, too, is rated at 60 watts RMS, and its acoustic sensitivity (SPL or sound pressure level) is claimed to be 90 dB.

Get the Roku TV soundbar and wireless subwoofer combo at the link below:

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
