Oracle details new features, performance improvements of Java 24

In the year of its 30th anniversary, Oracle has just announced the availability of Java 24 for developers. Some notable additions in this update include new artificial intelligence and post-quantum crypto capabilities. Java 24 is the first release of the year; however, we can expect Java 25 later this year after six months.

"Over the past 30 years, Java has provided developers with a comprehensive platform to build and deploy applications that address a diverse range of use cases," said Georges Saab, senior vice president, Oracle Java Platform and chair, OpenJDK governing board. "With more than 20 new features spanning every element of Java, including new AI and post-quantum crypto capabilities, the Java 24 release gives developers the tools they need to build innovative, AI-infused applications. As the stewards of Java, we're excited to work with the global Java community to continue delivering a steady stream of new features via our predictable, six-month cadence."

Here is an overview of some of the most important new features included in Java 24:

Language Enhancements: Primitive Types in Patterns: Expanded pattern matching to include primitive types in instanceof and switch . Flexible Constructor Bodies: Improved constructor reliability with distinct prologue and epilogue phases. Module Import Declarations: Simplified importing of module packages. Simple Source Files & Instance Main Methods: Streamlined entry for beginners and concise small programs.

Library Improvements: Stream Gatherers: Enhanced Stream API with custom intermediate operations. Class-File API: Standardized API for class file manipulation. Scoped Values: Improved thread-safe data sharing. Vector API: Accelerated vector computations on supported CPUs. Structured Concurrency: Simplified multithreaded programming.

Security Advancements: Key Derivation Function API: Enhanced cryptographic security. Quantum-Resistant Key Encapsulation (ML-KEM): Post-quantum cryptography readiness. Quantum-Resistant Digital Signatures (ML-DSA): Post-quantum cryptography readiness.

Performance & Runtime: Compact Object Headers: Reduced object header size for better memory usage. Late Barrier Extension for G1: Optimized G1 garbage collector. Ahead-of-Time Class Loading & Linking: Faster application startup. ZGC: Remove Non-Generational Mode: Simplified ZGC maintenance. Synchronize Virtual Threads without Pinning: Improved virtual thread scalability.

Tooling: Linking Run-Time Images without JMODs: Reduced JDK size and increased linking flexibility.



If you would like to take a technical deep dive into Java 24, Oracle has prepared a specialized technical blog post. If you’re not bothered and want to get started using Java 24, you can grab JDK 24 now from the downloads page.