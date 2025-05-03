Microsoft Planner transition set for August, here is what will be retired

Microsoft has announced that it’s planning to retire Project for the web as well as the Project and Roadmap apps in Microsoft Teams in August. It’s trying to transition these users over to Planner, where it will “provide a unified work management experience through a modern work stack integrating Project for the web, To Do, and Planner.”

If you are confused reading all these product names, that is basically why Microsoft has decided to unify them. Explaining the situation a bit more, Microsoft said:

“Previously, Project for the web, Project in Teams, and Roadmap in Teams operated as separate endpoints from Planner. Since Planner for the web and Planner in Teams include the same premium plans as Project for the web, we are consolidating our endpoints to ease confusion.”

Microsoft said that no migration or change in licensing is required; this will help to smooth the transition for businesses. With that said, some features are not available in Planner; they’re listed below:

Roadmaps: Planner will not support opening Roadmaps. Instead, users can use the Planner Portfolio feature to re-create their existing Roadmaps as Portfolios. Note that Portfolios in Planner will not support adding rows for Azure DevOps or Project Online. Roadmap data will remain available in Dataverse.

Import .mpp files: The ability to import a plan created in Project desktop is not available in Planner but can be done through Planner (formerly Project) Power Apps/Accelerator. Learn how to move your project from Project desktop to Planner Power Apps.

Roadmap tab in Teams: pin Portfolios as a tab in Teams.

While admins won’t have to do much before or after the transition, Microsoft still recommends that they notify users about the change and update any internal notifications. It also recommends migrating existing Roadmap data to Portfolios in Planner before the redirect begins and proactively re-pinning Project in Teams tabs using the Planner in Teams tabs.