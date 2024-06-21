Microsoft Stream, a business video sharing solution, get new features including Copilot

Microsoft Stream, a video sharing solution aimed at businesses, has just rolled out a collection of new features, the company said in an announcement on Tech Community. Among the new features are Copilot in Microsoft Stream, Microsoft M365 content callouts and interactivity analytics, video reactions, and the option to stream video recording in the new Outlook for Windows and Web.

The biggest upgrade to Microsoft Stream is that Copilot in Stream is now available. With this, you can quickly summarise videos you have stored on SharePoint to get the most out of your content. With AI, the limits to how you can interact with your videos are whatever your imagination can muster. To use this feature, you will need to buy Copilot for Microsoft 365 for your business.

Explaining the new Microsoft 365 content callouts and interactivity analytics, Microsoft says:

“Adding things like surveys, quizzes, or other forms of data gathering to your videos has always been difficult. Stream now makes adding such components easier and more effective. You can use Microsoft Forms and other links in callouts directly from your video. This lets your viewers search and find additional content easily from inside the Stream player. You’ll be able to see which callouts were the most effective using Stream’s new interactivity analytics. They let you gather non-personal data on your audience, like their responses to Microsoft Form polls or their average attention time. Metrics like these make it much easier to understand which of your videos and interactive elements landed the best and why.”

Video reactions in Microsoft Stream are not simply about reacting to the video as a whole. You can enable reactions as interactive elements throughout the video so that viewers can respond several times throughout the content. This can help you find out which parts of your video were most effective. Taking this information, you can make even better videos in the future. This feature can be turned on or off and used by individuals and teams.

Finally, you can now use Stream video recording capabilities in Microsoft Outlook on the web and the new version of Outlook for Windows. With this integration you can record a video message, capture your screen, or both, right from within Outlook. Microsoft said this feature is good for highlighting product demos, business reviews, or improving your business culture.

Source: Microsoft