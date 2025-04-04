Microsoft Copilot can finally remember stuff with Memory, Vision expands to Windows and more

As you may know, Microsoft is busy celebrating the company's 50th Anniversary, and it is also launching some new features. The company has unveiled a new Copilot "Memory" feature today which means it can now remember and retain details of your conversation.

"As you interact with Copilot, it notes your preferences, building a richer user profile and offering tailored solutions, proactive suggestions and timely reminders," Microsoft says.

Microsoft remembers the recent backlash against Recall and has assured that Memory "prioritizes security and privacy, giving you control through the user dashboard and the option to choose which types of information it remembers about you or to opt out entirely."

Aside from Memory, Vision has now expanded to Windows as well as other mobile platforms whereas it was limited to the web before via the Microsoft Edge browser. This feature is also similar to Recall and it can "see" what's on the screen and respond accordingly.

As the final major feature, Copilot has a deep research tool now.