Several Mac App Store games are available with discounts of up to 75%

If you are looking to purchase a new game for your Mac, then you are in luck. Apple is offering a sale on the Mac App Store, where several popular titles are available for discounts of up to 75% off. Some games are even available at their lowest-ever prices.

The Mac App Store sale started on June 20 and will run until June 27. Some of the best Mac games, including Valheim, Death Stranding Director's Cut, Inscryption, SnowRunner, Resident Evil Village for Mac, etc., are available at heavy discounts.

This sale comes a few weeks after the WWDC event, where Apple introduced multiple new features for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, visionOS 2, tvOS, and watchOS 11. The iOS 18 update has introduced significant changes such as the ability to set light or dark theme icons, a fully customizable Control Center, the ability to move icons anywhere on the home screen, a dedicated power button in the Control Center, and much more.

Here is a list of games that are on offer for up to 75% off on the Mac App Store:

Valheim - $9.99, down from $19.99

- $9.99, down from $19.99 Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99, down from $39.99

- $19.99, down from $39.99 Inscryption - $9.99, down from $19.99

- $9.99, down from $19.99 Lies of P - $41.99, down from $59.99

- $41.99, down from $59.99 Resident Evil Village - $15.99, down from $39.99

- $15.99, down from $39.99 Return to Monkey Island - $12.99, down from $24.99

- $12.99, down from $24.99 Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99, down from $39.99

- $29.99, down from $39.99 GRIS - $2.99, down from $9.99

- $2.99, down from $9.99 SnowRunner - $14.99, down from $29.99

- $14.99, down from $29.99 Inside - $9.99, down from $19.99

- $9.99, down from $19.99 Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99, down from $39.99

- $9.99, down from $39.99 LUNA The Shadow Dust - $9.99, down from $14.99

- $9.99, down from $14.99 Transport Fever 2 - $17.99, down from $35.99

Let us know in the comments section which game you were waiting to purchase on your Mac or are currently downloading to take advantage of this amazing sale.